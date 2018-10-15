Ritual Eats Week returns to Toronto with up to 50 percent off select dishes

Ritual’s ‘Eats Week’ is returning to Toronto from October 15th until the 26th, offering exclusive deals for iPhone users.
The semi-annual event has 329 merchants participating this time around, offering discounts up to 50 percent off. To take advantage, merely order on Ritual with your iPhone and use Apple Pay.
You can check out some of the headlining deals below.
Top deals for Ritual Eats Week
- Calii Love: 50% off Charming Smoothie – $7.95 →$3.98
- Kupfert & Kim: 40% off Oaxaca Bowl – $11.35 →$6.99
- Fresh: 50% off BBQ Burger – $14.00 →$7.00
- Aroma Espresso: 50% off Medium Brewed Coffee – $2.56 →$1.28
- The Burger’s Priest: 50% off Cheeseburger Combo – $11.18 →$5.59
- Flock: 40% off Harvest Salad with Chicken – $8.00 →$4.80
- Fast Fresh Foods: 40% off Eats Week Custom Chicken Sandwich – $10.49 →$6.29
- Freshwest: 40% off Chicken Inside Out Burrito – $9.73 →$5.84
- Crave: 50% off Gusto Box – $11.37 →$5.69
- Kid Lee: 50% off Chef Susur Lee’s Singapore Slaw – $13.00→$6.50
- Davids Tea: Cream of Earl Grey for $1
- Dineen: Temperance Brew for $1
- The Market by Longos: 50% off Temperance Brew – $8.49 →$4.25
- Maman: Drip Coffee for $1
- Harbour Eats: Coffee: 40% off Salted Caramel Latte – $4.50 →$2.70
- Harbour Eats: Frsh Grns: 40% off Layered Mediterranean Salad – $9.00 →$5.40
- Harbour Eats: Panino: 40% off Chicken & Citrus Fig Panini – $8.00 →$4.80
- Harbour Eats: Raw Bar: 40% off Alaska Salmon Bowl – $12.00 →$7.20
- Harbour Eats: Taqueria: 40% off Carnita Tacos – $10.00→$6.00
Furthermore, Ritual has released some interesting data regarding what people want for lunch in several North American cities.
Toronto made the list, with healthy eats taking the top spot. Additionally, we like salads, sandwiches, coffee and Japanese cuisine at lunch.
