Resources
PREVIOUS|

Ritual Eats Week returns to Toronto with up to 50 percent off select dishes

Great exclusive deals for iPhone users with Apple Pay

Oct 15, 2018

8:00 AM EDT

0 comments

Ritual loading screen iOS

Ritual’s ‘Eats Week’ is returning to Toronto from October 15th until the 26th, offering exclusive deals for iPhone users.

The semi-annual event has 329 merchants participating this time around, offering discounts up to 50 percent off. To take advantage, merely order on Ritual with your iPhone and use Apple Pay.

You can check out some of the headlining deals below.

Ritual Eats Week Toronto

Top deals for Ritual Eats Week

    • Calii Love: 50% off Charming Smoothie – $7.95 →$3.98
    • Kupfert & Kim: 40% off Oaxaca Bowl – $11.35 →$6.99
    • Fresh: 50% off BBQ Burger – $14.00 →$7.00
    • Aroma Espresso: 50% off Medium Brewed Coffee – $2.56 →$1.28
    • The Burger’s Priest: 50% off Cheeseburger Combo – $11.18 →$5.59
    • Flock: 40% off Harvest Salad with Chicken – $8.00 →$4.80
    • Fast Fresh Foods: 40% off Eats Week Custom Chicken Sandwich – $10.49 →$6.29
    • Freshwest: 40% off Chicken Inside Out Burrito – $9.73 →$5.84
    • Crave: 50% off Gusto Box – $11.37 →$5.69
    • Kid Lee: 50% off Chef Susur Lee’s Singapore Slaw – $13.00→$6.50
    • Davids Tea: Cream of Earl Grey for $1
    • Dineen: Temperance Brew for $1
    • The Market by Longos: 50% off Temperance Brew – $8.49 →$4.25
    • Maman: Drip Coffee for $1
    • Harbour Eats: Coffee: 40% off Salted Caramel Latte – $4.50 →$2.70
    • Harbour Eats: Frsh Grns: 40% off Layered Mediterranean Salad – $9.00 →$5.40
    • Harbour Eats: Panino: 40% off Chicken & Citrus Fig Panini – $8.00 →$4.80
    • Harbour Eats: Raw Bar: 40% off Alaska Salmon Bowl – $12.00 →$7.20
    • Harbour Eats: Taqueria: 40% off Carnita Tacos – $10.00→$6.00

Furthermore, Ritual has released some interesting data regarding what people want for lunch in several North American cities.

Toronto made the list, with healthy eats taking the top spot. Additionally, we like salads, sandwiches, coffee and Japanese cuisine at lunch.

Related Articles

Business

Jun 6, 2018

2:21 PM EDT

Toronto-based food ordering app Ritual raises $90 million CAD

Business

Sep 28, 2018

10:14 AM EDT

Shopify investing $500 million in new Toronto office

News

May 31, 2018

11:45 AM EDT

Toronto residents spent over $400,000 on food during ‘Food is King’ Ritual promotion

News

Sep 26, 2018

5:47 PM EDT

CBS to launch massive Mississauga, ON production studio in 2019

Comments