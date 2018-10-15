Region of Waterloo Library to offer rental of wireless hotspot devices

Waterloo residents will soon be able to rent a wireless hotspot device through the regional library system.
Starting October 17th, Region of Waterloo Library (RWL) cardholders will be offered one-week rentals on wireless hotspot devices.
With these devices, users will be able to connect their laptops and other electronic devices to the internet remotely wherever Bell cellular service is available. CDW Canada provided the hotspot devices to RWL.
“This means freedom for township residents,” said Kelly Bernstein, RWL manager of library services, in a press release. “Many rural areas in Waterloo Region are underserved by high-speed Internet providers, and borrowing a hotspot from RWL will enable residents to access online services from home and away.”
“CDW is pleased to be delivering this wireless solution to the Region of Waterloo Library, and the region as a whole,” said Isaac Ling, senior sales manager of CDW Canada, in the same press release. “We feel this is yet another great example of how CDW helps enable communities through integrated technology.”
Devices can be reserved in advance online.
Source: Region of Waterloo Via: CBC
