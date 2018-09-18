Popular password managers now support iOS 12’s autofill feature

While marquee features like Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts are sure to get the majority of attention with the release of iOS 12, there’s one other new feature in Apple’s latest mobile OS release iPhone and iPad owners shouldn’t overlook: Password Autofill.
Taking a page from Android, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system now includes the ability to allow password managers like 1Password to automatically input passwords in Safari and other apps.
With yesterday’s iOS 12 public launch, the most popular password managers, including 1Password, LastPass, Dashlane, as well as lesser-known options like Keeper and RememBear, have all been updated to support to iOS 12’s Password Autofill API. As a result, if you use one of the above platforms to store your passwords (and you definitely should), you’ll no longer need to jump through hoops to take advantage of their functionality on an iOS device.
To enable the feature, open iOS 12’s Setting app, navigate to ‘Passwords & Accounts’ section, then to ‘AutoFill Passwords.’ Once there, toggle the ‘AutoFill Passwords’ option and ensure iOS is set to allow filling from the password manager of your choice.
Once the feature is enabled, when you encounter an app or website with a login field, iOS 12’s keyboard will prompt you to let your password manager input the information. The advantage of this implementation is that other app developers don’t need to implement any additional APIs to allow password managers to do t
That’s all there is to it. It’s simple and makes using a password manager even more convenient.
Via: MacRumors
