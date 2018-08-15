News
Huawei Canada to sponser TIFF for second year in a row

Expect to see some P20 Pros on the red carpet this year

Aug 15, 2018

1:40 PM EDT

Huawei Canada is once again the official sponsor of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

This is the manufacturer’s second year as a sponsor at TIFF, and this year the P20 Pro is going to be used on the red carpet.

The European Image and Sound Association recently named the P20 Pro the best smartphone of 2018-19. The association, somewhat unintuitively, is made up of 53 consumer electronics magazines from around the world, including SoundStage! Hi-Fi, an online audio magazine.

“The P20 Pro, with its superior camera and battery, is the perfect smartphone device to support photographers at a festival that celebrates the art of film,” said Raddek Krasny, a marketing and brand director at Huawei Canada.

“We’re delighted our partnership with Huawei has been renewed for 2018 and eager to put the Huawei P20 Pro and its Triple Leica camera through its paces while the action unfolds on the TIFF red carpets in September,” said Malcolm Gilderdale a director of content, creative and digital at TIFF.

Source: Huawei Canada

