Government of Canada investing $7.03 million to bring faster internet speeds to Sioux Lookout

Continuing its mission to invest in local communities, the federal government has announced an investment of $7.03 million toward improving high-speed internet in Sioux Lookout.
Sioux Lookout is located approximately 350 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay and has a population of approximately 6,000 people. This investment will help “six Indigenous communities and up to 58 institutions in northern Ontario get online with new or improved high-speed internet access.”
The organizations receiving federal funding to make these speeds a reality are Kuhkenah Network (K-Net), a First Nations–owned and operated internet service provider, who will receive $6.59 million. In addition, Western James Bay Telecom Network will receive $441,000.
“Access to high-speed internet is not a luxury; it’s essential. High-speed internet service is a basic tool that all Canadians should have access to, regardless of where they live. Our communities need this service to do business, upgrade their education and build stronger communities. Thanks to our Connect to Innovate program, more people will be able to participate fully in the digital economy,” said Navdeep Bains, minister of innovation, science and economic development.
This investment is part of the Government of Canada’s ‘Connect to Innovate’ program, which is a $500 million fund to bring high-speed internet access to Canada’s rural and remote communities. To date, over $335 million has been allocated to communities in Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, the Northwest Territories, British Columbia, Manitoba and Alberta.
Source: CNW
