BlackBerry’s Evolve X is the company’s first phone with wireless charging

The new phones are feature packed but sadly launching in India

Aug 2, 2018

11:02 AM EDT

BlackBerry is launching two new Android phones in the Indian market that include flagship level features.

The pair of devices are going on sale in India and there’s a slim chance they might also make it to Canada, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Of the pair of devices, the Evolve X is the more premium of the two, with wireless charging, a 6-inch screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and two rear cameras.

The regular Evolve packs most of these features with the exception being that it runs a Snapdragon 450 chipset and doesn’t feature wireless charging.

One of the most exciting aspects of the new phones is the battery life. The Key2 only features a 3,500mAh battery, so both of these new handsets should last much longer than the older phone.

The Evolve X is priced at $510 USD and the regular Evolve costs $365.

According to GSMArena, the phones will go on sale in the middle of September, but they’re set to be Amazon exclusives in India.

Image Credit: GSMArena

Source: GSMArena

