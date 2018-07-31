Apple’s rumoured MacBook Air refresh could feature Intel’s Kaby Lake processors

Those holding out for the mythical MacBook Air refresh in the face of Apple’s controversial 2018 MacBook Pro, will be pleased to learn that it looks like it could get a significant upgrade.
The latest rumours indicate the next version of the company’s low-end laptop will feature Intel’s eighth-generation Kaby Lake processors, according to a report from Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News.
Further, the report suggests the new Air will still measure in at 13-inches and that the laptop will also include a Retina Display. Whether or not Apple opts to update the laptop’s physical design remains unknown.
Regardless, if there’s truth to this rumour, this is a significant hardware upgrade over the current generation of MacBook Air, which features Intel’s fifth-generation, dual core i5 and i7 processors released all the way back in 2015. That said, Kaby Lake processors are already a year old at this point.
Additionally, it’s unclear if Apple will brand the upcoming laptop as the MacBook, MacBook Pro or if it will stick with the well-known MacBook Air name. Rumours suggest that the laptop will have a price tag that starts below $1,000 USD (roughly $1,302 CAD).
Intel’s 8-generation Kaby Lake processors feature 14nm chips, with the next-generation Cannon Lake chips being based on 10nm technology. Canon Lake chips likely won’t release until the end of 2019, according to reports.
While little has leaked about the MacBook Air refresh, KGI Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, an often-reliable source of Apple rumours, recently reported that the laptop does indeed exist.
Source: Economic Daily News Via: MacRumors
