Netflix has delayed season 3 of Stranger Things to summer 2019

Netflix has confirmed that the third season of Stranger Things will not begin streaming until summer 2019.
During the Television Critics Association press tour, Netflix vice president of original content Cindy Holland attributed the delay to the Stranger Things creative team wanting more time to work on season three.
“You know, the Duffer Brothers [the creators] and [director] Shawn Levy have worked really hard and they understand the stakes are high,” said Holland. “They want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year. And so, they really want to take the time to get it right. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season, it’s going to be worth the wait.”
Holland also told Entertainment Weekly that season three will include more special effects than the previous two seasons.
The first season of Stranger Things premiered in July 2016, while season two debuted in October 2017.
A specific release date and plot details for the third season have not been revealed.
Via: The Verge
Comments