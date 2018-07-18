Business
Prime Minister Trudeau appoints Scott Brison as new minister of digital government services

Brison will also maintain his role as president of the Treasury Board

Jul 18, 2018

11:42 AM EDT

Prime Minister Trudeau appointed president of the Treasury Board Scott Brison as country’s newest minister of digital government services.

Brison will be responsible for refining the federal government’s digital services offerings, while simultaneously making them more accessible for Canadian citizens and immigrants.

It’s important to note that in addition to his new portfolio of responsibilities, Brison will be maintaining his role as the president of the Treasury Board.

Brison is a former Progressive Conservative party member who switched to the Liberal party in 2003.

Brison is currently the Member of Parliament for the Kings-Hants riding in Nova Scotia.

Source: Twitter

