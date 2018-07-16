Clicking on Prime Day’s ‘Shop All Deals’ results in an endless loop

In an effort to perhaps channel his inner Dr. Evil, it looks like Jeff Bezos’ Amazon is off to a rocky Prime Day start.
Sweet, #primeday
[SHOP ALL DEALS>]
*clicks*
*page refreshes*
[SHOP ALL DEALS>]
*clicks*
*page refreshes*
[SHOP ALL DEALS>]
…
*clicks*
*page refreshes*
[SHOP ALL DEALS>]
… Yeah, that sounds about right. pic.twitter.com/98Mrg0IG2W
— Terri Doty (@TeeDotally) July 16, 2018
While individual sales seem to be working, it’s not possible to click on ‘Shop All Deals’ when navigating Amazon’s microsite — you just get pushed back to the same page.
So yes, if this issue is happening to you right now, you aren’t alone. It’s likely that Amazon will solve this problem soon. If that’s the case we’ll update this story accordingly.
Amazon’s ‘Fail Puppies’ are also frequently showing up when specific Prime Day deal items are selected, according to a number of Tweets.
At least they placate us with pictures of cute dogs…#primeday #amazonprime #primecrash #fail pic.twitter.com/0OezfzLlGb
— Krystie Coutu (@mrskcoutu) July 16, 2018
Before shopping #PrimeDay please take the cutest dog quiz. #Fail pic.twitter.com/143LywM009
— Lyle Smith (@seriouslyIM) July 16, 2018
For a full round-up of all the tech related deals work checking out this Prime Day, follow this link.
Update 07/16/18: The ‘Shop All Deals‘ button has now disappeared from the main page and an expanded list of specific items and categories is now in its place. Clicking at the top of the site makes the ‘Shop All Deals’ button appear again, but the loop continues.
