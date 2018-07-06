Netflix is killing off user reviews on desktop in July

With a new, more expensive ‘Ultra’ subscription tier looming on the horizon, it looks like more changes to Netflix are on the way.
Through a post on its support page, Netflix has confirmed that it will remove the ability for users to write reviews on desktop.
Netflix nixed its five-star rating system from its various apps last year, including iOS and Android, with desktop remaining the only platform where users could share more detailed written thoughts about specific television shows or movies.
Netflix has also emailed all users who have left a review on the platform, citing that the move is based on the decline of how often users are taking advantage of the feature. Netflix says it will stop accepting reviews on July 30th and that they will then be completely removed at some point in mid-august, according to CNET.
Given that Netflix no longer publicly releases regional subscriber numbers or specific streaming stats, it was uncharacteristic for the notoriously secretive company to allow subscribers to express their distaste for TV shows and movies on the platform, especially Netflix original content.
