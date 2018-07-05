The BlackBerry Ghost will reportedly sport a 4,000mAh battery

Optiemus will supply its BlackBerry Ghost smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery, according to the frequently leaker Evan Blass.
Blass tweeted the latest leak surrounding the phone, attaching it to a previous tweet he made back in May. The aforementioned leak reveals an expected summer release and that the phone will also sport a dual rear camera setup with low light enhancements and optical zoom.
One more Ghost tidbit: it's got a 4,000mAh battery, which would be one of the largest in a flagship-class device.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 5, 2018
Optiemus is the holder of the BlackBerry brand name in India, similar to how TCL manufacturers BlackBerry branded phones in Canada, the United States and other regions.
The handset will reach India first and foremost. It’s possible that Optiemus may work something out with TCL to release the Ghost in Canada — fingers crossed. TCL has previously worked with to Optiemus to launch the KEYone in India, according to CrackBerry.
Blass has also leaked a render of the of the handset, showcasing a near bezelless display and what appears to be an 18:9 aspect ratio.
Image Credit: Evan Blass
Source: Evan Blass
