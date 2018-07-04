Microsoft has revealed a number of Xbox One sales.
Currently, the tech giant is running its weekly ‘Deals with Gold’ sale, ‘Indie Family Game’ sale and an ‘Anime Month’ collection of deals.
We’ve listed some of the most noteworthy titles among all of the sales. The Deals with Gold are only available for users that have an Xbox Live Gold membership.
All of the prices are in Canadian dollars.
Deals with Gold
- EA Sports UFC 3 Icon Edition — $49.49 (regularly $89.99)
- Forza Motorsport 6 VIP — $5.00 (regularly $19.99)
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare — $4.50 (regularly $8.99)
- Monster Jam: Crush It! — $6.00 (regularly $19.99)
This Deals with Gold sale will end on July 9th.
Indie Family Game
- Slime Rancher — $11.99 (regularly $19.99)
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes — $13.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Steven Universe: Save the Light — $17.49 (regularly $24.99)
- Mages of Mystralia — $10.00 (regularly $19.99)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch — $4.00 (regularly $15.99)
The Family Day sale will also end on July 9th.
Anime Month
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy — $25 (regularly $49.99)
- Attack on Titan — $35.99 (regularly $59.99)
- One Piece: Burning Blood — $20 (regularly $79.99)
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse — $10 (regularly $19.99)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 — $20.00 (regularly $39.99)
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
The Anime Month sale is on until July 30th.
