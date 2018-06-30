Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in July

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this July.
One should note though that Netflix may only be getting rid of specific shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Futurama and Gossip Girl have left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:
- Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (07/01/2018)
- Dazed and Confused (07/01/2018)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (07/01/2018)
- The Other Woman (07/01/2018)
- Rio 2 (07/01/2018)
- It’s Complicated (07/06/2018)
- Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (07/11/2018)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (07/14/2018)
- Lie to Me: seasons 1-3 (07/25/2018)
- Braveheart (07/27/2018)
While all of these shows are leaving the subscription service, there are a number of television shows and movies joining Netflix in July.
You can check them out here.
