Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in July

Jun 30, 2018

5:00 PM EDT

Netflix app on Android

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this July.

One should note though that Netflix may only be getting rid of specific shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Futurama and Gossip Girl have left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.

Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:

  • Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (07/01/2018)
  • Dazed and Confused (07/01/2018)
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (07/01/2018)
  • The Other Woman (07/01/2018)
  • Rio 2 (07/01/2018)
  • It’s Complicated (07/06/2018)
  • Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (07/11/2018)
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (07/14/2018)
  • Lie to Me: seasons 1-3 (07/25/2018)
  • Braveheart (07/27/2018)

While all of these shows are leaving the subscription service, there are a number of television shows and movies joining Netflix in July.

You can check them out here.

