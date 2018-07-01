News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Jul 1, 2018

7:12 AM EDT

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • BlackBerry KEY2 Review: An upper mid-range smartphone with a flagship price [Read here]
  • Motorola Moto G6 Review: A fantastic mid-range smartphone [Read here]
  • Rogers launches Frequency Podcast Network with flagship series ‘The Big Story’ [Read here]
  • CRTC phasing out local voice subsidy in favour of internet-first approach by 2021 [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile adds 54,000 postpaid subscribers in Q3 2018 [Read here]
  • Rogers’ Wall-to-Wall WiFi mesh network now available [Read here]
  • 11% of Canadians access digital content solely via mobile [Read here]
  • Federal government to invest $125 million to promote Canada’s creative industries [Read here]
  • Walmart Canada to start selling Freedom Mobile devices [Read here]
  • eBay Canada is letting Canadians price match after purchasing [Read here]
  • Samsung will unveil Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 in New York [Read here]
  • Facebook Canada launches third-party fact-checking program [Read here]
  • macOS Mojave’s 6 most useful new features [Read here]
  • University of Alberta receives $500,000 in connected vehicle research funding [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile launches Visual Voicemail for iPhone users [Read here]
  • Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in July [Read here]
  • Shopify is handling British Columbia’s online cannabis sales [Read here]
  • Canada’s tallest building is using VR to make tours more educational [Read here]

Comments