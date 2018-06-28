Here are the free Xbox games hitting Games with Gold in July

Microsoft has announced its Games with Gold promotion for July, which includes four games for free with an Xbox Gold membership.
- Assault Android Cactus: July 1st – July 31st
- Death Squared: July 16th – August 15th
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown: July 1st – July 15th
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction: July 16th – July 31st
Assault Android Cactus, developed and published by Witch Beam, is a shoot’em up style game launched in 2015. The game features both single-player and multiplayer options and involves an Android named Cactus.
Assault Android Cactus is regularly $14.99 CAD.
Death Squared is a cooperative puzzle game. It can be played with either one, two or four players in local co-op. Death Squared was originally launched in 2014 and was published and developed by SMG Studio.
Death Squared is regularly $14.99.
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown is a straight up fighting game. There’s no story mode just simply arcade fighting. The game is developed and published by SEGA and was originally released in 2012.
Virtual Fighter 5 Final Showdown is regularly $14.99.
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction is a game that features a man name Sam Fisher who has been on the hunt to find his daughter’s murderer. The game is a action-adventure stealth game, developed and by Ubisoft.
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction is regularly $19.99.
