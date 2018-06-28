News
Here are the free Xbox games hitting Games with Gold in July

Jun 28, 2018

12:55 PM EDT

Microsoft has announced its Games with Gold promotion for July, which includes four games for free with an Xbox Gold membership.

  • Assault Android Cactus: July 1st – July 31st
  • Death Squared: July 16th – August 15th
  • Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown: July 1st – July 15th
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction: July 16th – July 31st

Assault Android Cactusdeveloped and published by Witch Beam, is a shoot’em up style game launched in 2015. The game features both single-player and multiplayer options and involves an Android named Cactus.

Assault Android Cactus is regularly $14.99 CAD.

Death Squared is a cooperative puzzle game. It can be played with either one, two or four players in local co-op. Death Squared was originally launched in 2014 and was published and developed by SMG Studio.

Death Squared is regularly $14.99.

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown is a straight up fighting game. There’s no story mode just simply arcade fighting. The game is developed and published by SEGA and was originally released in 2012.

Virtual Fighter 5 Final Showdown is regularly $14.99.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction is a game that features a man name Sam Fisher who has been on the hunt to find his daughter’s murderer. The game is a action-adventure stealth game, developed and by Ubisoft.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction is regularly $19.99.

