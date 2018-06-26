There are over 30 million Canadians subscribed to a wireless plan and coverage has always been a major selling point for the carriers.
According to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), there are “approximately 13,000 wireless antenna towers across Canada and this number is increasing to meet demand.” Towers are usually placed on rooftops, water towers, lamp posts and, recently, in remote areas disguised as trees. We’ve seen Bell do this in Muskoka back in 2012.
With the increased demand for data, Rogers has embedded the first cell tower tree in northern Ontario, specifically Sudbury, and is expected to bring LTE to the area this summer.
“This new Rogers tower brings LTE to the surrounding area, with an improved, faster, more reliable and consistent wireless experience to help our customers connect to what matters most to them. We work closely with communities and municipalities to provide the best wireless services, equipment and design to meet their needs,” said Rogers in a statement to the CBC.
“When determining the locations of our towers, our engineers take into consideration the proximity to communities, the visibility of the tower from passing traffic and existing structures, and the concerns of local residents. As with any potential tower, we work closely with the community and the municipality to make sure the design and location works for them.”
Residents are not opposed to the look and welcomed the service.
Resident Duncan Robertson told the CBC: “It’s not as ugly as it would be if it didn’t have the branches. If they put Christmas lights on it in the winter, that might be nice, too.”
Rogers has over 10.5 million wireless subscribers in Canada.
