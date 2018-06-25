While not as big as Prime Day — which is coming in July — Amazon Canada has unveiled a slew of tech deals for its ‘Innovation Day.’ Below is a list of some of the most popular offers, with most available until 11:59pm EST today, June 25th, 2018.
- Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook for $34.99 [Reg. $43.50]
- iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dashboard & Windshield Car Mount for $24.99 [Reg. $43.99]
- Essential Products 128 GB Unlocked Titanium with HD Earbuds for $549.99 [Reg. $780]
- Ticwatch 2 Active 42mm Ultra Light for $268.66
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect for $349.99
- Hatch Baby Rest Night Light, Sound Machine, and Time-to-Rise for $75
- Perfect Drink Pro Smart Scale and App Kitchen Tool for $99.99 [Reg. 152.58]
- iBaby Wall Mount for the M6/M6T/M6S Baby Monitors for $50.08 [Reg. $59.95]
- withings Wam02_01 Go Activity and Sleep Tracker for $59.99 [$75.00]
- Withings Home, Wi-Fi Security Camera with Air Quality Sensors for $190.27 [Reg. 259.94]
- Pixie (2-pack) for $69.80
- Netatmo Weather Station for Smartphone for $202.25 [Reg. $240.89]
