News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon Canada’s Innovation Day discounts Essential Phone, Ticwatch 2 and August Smart Lock

Jun 25, 2018

9:51 AM EDT

0 comments

Essential Phone in 'Pure White'

While not as big as Prime Day — which is coming in July — Amazon Canada has unveiled a slew of tech deals for its ‘Innovation Day.’ Below is a list of some of the most popular offers, with most available until 11:59pm EST today, June 25th, 2018.

Soure: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

Deals

Jun 9, 2018

9:26 AM EDT

Amazon drops price of Echo and Echo Dot in Canada

News

Jun 22, 2018

4:34 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2018

News

Jun 18, 2018

8:09 PM EDT

Kingston, Ontario bought the most books on Amazon Canada this past year

Comments