In time for the second season of Queer Eye you can now listen to the cast members’ favourite tunes.
Spotify has released a new plug-in in celebration of Pride Month and the second season of Queer Eye, allowing users tune into their favourite cast member’s playlists.
Tan France says he likes moody indie and ethereal R&B. Meanwhile, the lovely Jonathan Van Ness prefers songs by Rupaul and Madonna.
Home decorator Bobby Berk enjoys “effervescent pop and playful club hits,” and Karamo Brown starts his playlists with Survivor by Destiny’s Child and Sanctify by Years & Years.
Last, and definitely not least, the Canadian Antoni Porowski’s playlist features George Michael, Tegan and Sara, Rihanna, Frank Ocean and more.
Season two of Queer Eye, the cast will make over not only straight men, but women and trans men as well.
Queer Eye season two premieres on June 15th on Netflix.
Image Credit: IMDB
