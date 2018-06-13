News
PREVIOUS|

Listen to the Spotify playlists from your favourite Netflix ‘Queer Eye’ cast members

Jun 13, 2018

7:11 PM EDT

0 comments

Queer Eye carrying Ballons that say Yaas

In time for the second season of Queer Eye you can now listen to the cast members’ favourite tunes.

Spotify has released a new plug-in in celebration of Pride Month and the second season of Queer Eye, allowing users tune into their favourite cast member’s playlists.

Tan France says he likes moody indie and ethereal R&B. Meanwhile, the lovely Jonathan Van Ness prefers songs by Rupaul and Madonna.

Home decorator Bobby Berk enjoys “effervescent pop and playful club hits,” and Karamo Brown starts his playlists with Survivor by Destiny’s Child and Sanctify by Years & Years.

Last, and definitely not least, the Canadian Antoni Porowski’s playlist features George Michael, Tegan and Sara, Rihanna, Frank Ocean and more.

Season two of Queer Eye, the cast will make over not only straight men, but women and trans men as well.

Queer Eye season two premieres on June 15th on Netflix.

Image Credit: IMDB 

Source: Spotify via: Mashable 

Related Articles

News

Jun 5, 2018

8:07 PM EDT

Audiences think Netflix’s films are bad, but they’re watching anyway

News

Jun 5, 2018

12:11 PM EDT

Federal government will redraft broadcast, telecom and radio laws over next 18 months

Viewer Experience

Jun 13, 2018

10:10 AM EDT

Viewer Experience podcast Ep.6: Netflix’s ‘The Titan’

News

Jun 12, 2018

11:27 AM EDT

Netflix and YouTube could soon be coming to the Nintendo Switch

Comments