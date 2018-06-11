News
Apple re-issues watchOS 5 beta to developers

Following a buggy initial release, watchOS 5 is back

Jun 11, 2018

3:53 PM EDT

After it was forced to pull the initial WatchOS 5 developer beta build due to a variety of bugs, Apple has issued a new watchOS 5 developer build.

Developers encountered a number of issues while attempting to install Apple’s first watchOS 5 build. In some instances, the update wouldn’t successfully download’. In yet other instances, Series 2 Watches were left unusable. Build 16R5283r’ is supposed to fix those issues.

Following its usual schedule, Apple will release watchOS 5 sometime in the fall. Besides adding a variety of new features to the company’s wearable operating system, including a Walkie-Talkie mode and automatic workout detection, watchOS 5 is notable for being the first watchOS update to drop support for the first-generation Apple Watch.

Apple released the original Apple Watch back in 2015.

