Nintendo has plans to improve Switch eShop discoverability

Finding content in the Nintendo Switch‘s eShop is a chore.
The digital retail platform isn’t very intuitive and despite almost always loading quickly, locating a specific game is often a painful process that involves searching through lists that feel like they’re never-ending.
It looks like Nintendo agrees that the eShop’s layout is less than ideal right now. During a recent press briefing, Damon Baker, Nintendo’s senior manager of publisher and developer relations, said that this is something the Japanese gaming giant is aware of and is currently working on fixing.
“We’ve heard the feedback from yourselves, from fans, loud and clear, about the limitations of the Nintendo eShop,” said Baker said during a press briefing at GDC 2018 that was first reported by Eurogamer.
“I can assure you steps are being taken over the course of the year to improve the functionality in terms of discoverability and visibility, to highlight all of that great content.”
With this in mind, it’s still unclear exactly what Nintendo plans to change in the eShop to improve discovering new games.
During the briefing Nintendo also discussed the eShops growth. The company says that third-party game digital sales exceeded the sale of physical games in North America for the first time in history.
“This means we’re setting a very similar course to the likes of EA, Activision, Ubisoft, Take Two — all those guys are 50-60 of their total revenue is digital,” said Baker during the interview. “It’s really encouraging to see this resonating with a Nintendo audience as well.”
According to Nintendo, the best-selling eShop digital games are as follows below:
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Stardew Valley
- Kamiko
- Celeste
- Fast RMX
- Overcooked
- Golf Story
- Enter the Gungeon
- NBA Playgrounds
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
What’s interesting is many of the top selling games were released recently, including Celeste, from Canadian developer Matt Thorson.
Nintendo recently revealed a variety of new indie Switch games are headed to the console, including Mark of the Ninja, Reigns, Fantasy Strike and more. Since the Switch’s launch, the console has quickly become a haven for independent games.
