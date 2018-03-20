News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo reveals Reigns, Mark of the Ninja, Fantasy Strike and more are coming to the Switch

Mar 20, 2018

2:00 PM EDT

0 comments

reigns

During the Japanese gaming giant’s 11-minute “Nindies Showcase’ event, Nintendo showed off a number of upcoming indie games for the Switch.

One of the more notable titles set to hit the console is Vancouver-based Klei Entertainment’s Mark of the Ninja (fall) and Reigns (spring), a kingdom ruling game of which I’m particularly fond.

Also coming to the Switch are Fantasy Strike (summer), Just Shapes & Beats (later this year), Bomb Chicken (summer), Light Fall (spring), West of Loathing (spring), The Messenger (summer), Pode (spring), Pool Panic (later this year), Bad North (summer) and The Banner Saga 1 to 3 (1-2 are coming “soon,” while 3 is set to launch this “summer.”)

The trailer above gives a quick look at all the games set to come to the home console-portable hybrid device.

Related Articles

News

Mar 20, 2018

10:28 AM EDT

Fortnite mobile players have already spent $1.5 million on in-app purchases, says study

News

Mar 20, 2018

10:18 AM EDT

Sea of Thieves iOS and Android companion app helps players navigate the high seas

News

Mar 20, 2018

1:25 PM EDT

Microsoft discounts Grand Theft Auto V, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst and more during this week...

News

Mar 17, 2017

5:22 PM EDT

Apple discounts select games during indie games celebration

Comments