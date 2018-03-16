News
PREVIOUS

Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S9+

Mar 16, 2018

7:44 PM EDT

0 comments

s9+

Interested in winning the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung? Of course you are.

Up for grabs is a Galaxy S9+ in Lilac Purple, courtesy of Bell.

As a specs refresher, the Note 8 features a 6.3-inch, Super AMOLED 1440 x 2960 pixel display, Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, SPen and a 3300mAh battery.

The Galaxy S9+ features a 6.2-inch ‘Infinity Display’ with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, powered by Android Oreo with a 12-megapixel camera that captures super slow motion videos.

The contest starts today. To enter, fill out the details below.

Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S9+

Related Articles

News

Nov 6, 2017

7:02 PM EDT

Xbox Canada partners with local artist to give away custom Toronto-themed Xbox One X consoles

Contests

Dec 6, 2017

9:04 PM EDT

Update: Winner announced in our Bell Samsung Galaxy Note 8 contest!

News

Jan 16, 2018

8:13 PM EDT

Google announces 20 best indie games on Android in Play Store contest

Comments