Microsoft Store offering up to 31.4 percent off PCs, Windows Mixed Reality for Pi Day

Today is Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical consonant beginning with 3.14.
While pizza joints are typically the only places to offer related sales on March 14th, Microsoft now wants to get a piece of the Pi as well.
Starting today, Canadians will, fittingly enough, be able to save 31.4 percent on select PCs, Windows Mixed Reality headsets and Surface covers. Notably, although Pi Day falls on March 14th, Microsoft’s Pi-themed sales will last beyond that date.
Those interested in virtual reality can snag the Lenovo Explorer Windows Mixed Reality headset for $376.61 CAD (regular $549) or the HP Windows Mixed Reality headset for $410.91 (regular $599). Both deals are valid until March 18th.
Some of the computers on sale, meanwhile, include the Dell Inspiron 15 7577 i7577-5258BLK-PUS laptop for $1299 (regular $1499) and the Lenovo Ideacentre Y900 RE-34ISZ Signature Edition Gaming Desktop (Razer Edition) for $2699 (regular $2999). Both of these deals will run until March 26th.
A number of Surface bags and sleeves are also between $15 and $41 off.
The full list of deals can be viewed here.
