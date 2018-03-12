Certify Your IT Skills with These 14 Courses—Now over 90% Off

High demand and advancement opportunities make IT an appealing field for many applicants, but when it comes to getting your foot in the door, certifications are essential for showing employers you’re capable of working with today’s tools and infrastructures. CompTIA is a leading provider of these certifications, and you can prepare to ace its exams and fast-track your IT career with the Complete 2018 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle, on sale for over 90% off.
This colossal training boasts more than 140 hours of training spread across 14 courses that are each geared toward helping you pass CompTIA certification exams. From cloud computing to network administration and even cybersecurity, this training will familiarize you with the concepts and tools you’re likely to be tested on, so you can ace the exams and enter the job market with several certifications under your belt.
Now, the Complete 2018 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle is available for $76 CAD [$59 USD], more than 90% off its usual price.
