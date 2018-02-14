News
Get a free custom Live Case with the purchase of the Google Pixel 2

Feb 14, 2018

11:00 AM EST

Google Live Case for Pixel

This is the last chance to get a free custom live case with the Google Pixel 2 or Google Pixel 2 XL.

Until 11:59pm PT/2:59am ET, buyers can get the deal by purchasing a Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL along with a Live Case through Google’s retail site. When checking out, Google removes $50 or $65 from the total cost of the purchase.

Custom Live Cases are Google-made cases that are designed by the user. Google gives the user the opportunity to choose from a selection of art designs, use their own picture, or use a Google Maps selection.

This offer is available for both dual-layer protection cases as well as slim cases.

Slim Custom Live Cases usually cost $50 CAD, while the dual-layer cases retail regularly for $65. After purchasing the case it’ll also come with a custom wallpaper that matches or compliments the case.

The offer does not include Google Earth Live Cases.

In other Pixel related news, the Google Pixel — not available with the Live Cases deal — is on sale for $100 off.

