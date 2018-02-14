Essential teases new ‘Ocean Depths’ colour for Essential Phone

Essential will start selling the Essential Phone in a new ‘Ocean Depths’ colour option later this week.
The company teased the announcement via its Twitter account yesterday afternoon. “A new wave is coming,” wrote Essential, adding an image of the back of the device with the date February, 18th, 2018. Essential first showed off the Ocean Depths colour variant last year when it first announced the Essential Phone. The colour variant features a gold titanum trim and green ceramic outer body.
A new wave is coming. #EssentialPhone pic.twitter.com/YPFgzusFhb
— Essential (@essential) February 13, 2018
For the time being, it’s likely the new colour will only be available through the Essential’s website. That said, we’ve reached out to Telus to find out whether it plans to sell the Ocean Depths Essential Phone.
Since launch, Telus has ‘technically’ only sold the Essential Phone in ‘Black Moon’, but a number of the carrier’s flagship retail locations across the country also have, often in limited stock, the smartphone in ‘Pure White.’
Essential’s website suggests a ‘Stellar Grey’ colour option will soon be available, as well.
Source: Essential
Comments