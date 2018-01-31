Google quietly extends original Pixel and Pixel XL sale

The Google Pixel and the Pixel XL have both been on sale in the Google Store since December 17th.
The sale was originally slated to run until December 31st but was then extended to January 7th. Google seems to have, once again, extended the sale until March 31st at 2:59pm ET 11:59pm PT.
All four variants of the original Pixel smartphones are on sale. The Google Pixel, which features a 5-inch display with 32GB of storage, costs $799 CAD, down from a price of $899. Meanwhile, the 128GB model costs $929 from its $1,029 price tag. The larger 5.5-inch variant, with 32GB of internal storage retails at a price of $949, from its non-sale price of $1,049. While the 128GB 5.5-inch model costs $1,079 CAD, down from its retail cost of $1,179.
While the sale says until March 31st, it’s likely that the smaller Pixel model will not go back up in price. The Pixel 2, the successor to the Pixel, retails for $899 CAD. The Pixel 2 comes with double the storage, a faster processor a better display and my favourite feature, ‘Active Edge.’ Anyone seeing the sale and interested in the Pixel will likely opt to spend an extra $100 and purchase the Pixel 2.
For those who require more storage, the Pixel 2 128GB variant retails for $1,029. Similar to the variant with less storage space, there’s also only a $100 difference.
While the Pixel 2 XL has suffered from many issues since its launch, the smaller Pixel 2 was mostly well received by fans and critics. Reported issues with the Pixel 2 included faint clicking sounds, Bluetooth connection issues, and the phone’s microphone not working.
Google fixed some of these issues with updates, while other issues only affected a few users. Bluetooth connection issues were also seen in the original Pixel.
