SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 157: Is anti-piracy blacklisting FairPlay?

This week on the SyrupCast, features editor Igor Bonifacic, managing editor Patrick O’Rourke, telecom editor Rose Behar, and freelance tech reporter Simon Cohen, discuss recent layoffs at Shaw, as well as FairPlay Canada
FairPlay Canada is lobbying the CRTC to begin blocking specific websites known for facilitating piracy. The group is backed by some of Canada’s largest carriers, such as Rogers and Bell, leaving some to wonder about the long-term net neutrality implications a shift like this could cause.
This week news also came out that Shaw aims to buy out almost half of the company’s employees. Nearly 6,500 staff are being offered severance packages, with Shaw claiming that the move is because the telecom giant is moving towards automating customer service. The jobs being bought out however, tell a different story. It’s still unclear what’s really going on at Shaw.
Total runtime: 37:37
Fair play: 1:30
Shaw buyouts: 18:45
Shoutouts: 31:00
Rose gives her shoutout to Netflix purchasing their first French Canadian film. Patrick throws a shoutout to Mario Kart coming to mobile. Simon gives a shout out to Nicolas Cage being inserted into other movies. Finally, this week Igor shouts out roam like home price increases.
