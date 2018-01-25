News
Some Xbox One games up to 75 percent off during ‘Deals with Gold’ sale

The sale ends on Tuesday, January 30th at 6PM ET

Jan 25, 2018

8:02 AM EST

Xbox One X console with controller

People who play their video games on one of Microsoft’s consoles might be happy to know that there are quite a few games on sale.

The company is offering discounts of up to 75 percent off on a variety of Xbox One and even a few Xbox 360 games.

This week’s offers end on Tuesday, January 30th at 6PM ET. Only those with an Xbox Live Gold membership can take part in these sales.

Below are some of the games are currently on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollars.

Find the full list of games here.

Comments

  • Marc Palumbo

    My god….

    I’m on this like a hawk

  • Tyler Hardeman

    They do these sales literally every week.