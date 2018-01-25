Some Xbox One games up to 75 percent off during ‘Deals with Gold’ sale

People who play their video games on one of Microsoft’s consoles might be happy to know that there are quite a few games on sale.
The company is offering discounts of up to 75 percent off on a variety of Xbox One and even a few Xbox 360 games.
This week’s offers end on Tuesday, January 30th at 6PM ET. Only those with an Xbox Live Gold membership can take part in these sales.
Below are some of the games are currently on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollars.
- Star Wars Battlefront II — down 40 percent to $47.99
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition — down 67 percent to $17.16
- Battlefield 1 Revolution — down 67 percent to $26.40
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition — down 75 percent to $13.37
- White Night — down 67 percent to $4.95
- Battlefield 4 — down 75 percent to $6.50
- Seasons after Fall — down 75 percent to $6.75
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom — down 75 percent to $10.00
- Spellspire — down 50 percent to $5.00
- Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition — down 67 percent to $3.30
Find the full list of games here.
