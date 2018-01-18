Business
PREVIOUS|

Canadian media coalition wants government to reconsider ‘Netflix Tax’ stance

The Coalition for Media and Culture wants to meet with Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Jan 18, 2018

12:15 PM EST

2 comments

Netflix app on iPhone

A coalition comprised of 45 Canadian media organizations has requested a meeting with federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau to discuss taxing online media.

In a media release issued on January 16th, 2018, the Coalition for Culture and Media (CCM) stated that it “considers it inconceivable that the Trudeau government… continues to ignore the amount in lost revenue by not taxing electronic trade.”

“The Coalition for Culture and Media has requested a meeting with Finance Minister Bill Morneau as soon as possible in order to inform him of the challenges caused by competing foreign companies operating online in the cultural and media sectors,” reads an excerpt from the January release.

“The Coalition hopes to remind him that it is not too late to announce a concrete action plan and reverse this trend before the next budget.”

The CCM published a declaration espousing the importance of better regulating online media, in September 2017. The coalition specifically mentioned Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Spotify — as well as the technology and digital services they provide — in its declaration.

“The popularity of the devices and services has adversely affected the revenue share generated by Canadian cultural and information content,” reads an excerpt from the CCM’s declaration.

“Creators, producers, publishers and distributors no longer reap the majority of the return on their investments.”

In the past, organizations have proposed introducing a levy on streaming services dubbed the ‘Netflix Tax.’ In reality, the term doesn’t refer to one particular tax, but rather several potential forms of taxation or contribution.

Source: CNW

Related Articles

News

Jan 17, 2018

9:03 PM EST

Wattpad raises $61.25 million to continue investment in machine learning, interactive storytelling

News

Jan 16, 2018

3:16 PM EST

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [January 16 – January 21]

Business

Jan 18, 2018

10:23 AM EST

Toronto only Canadian city on Amazon’s North American HQ shortlist

Features

Feb 23, 2017

3:25 PM EST

Everything you need to know about the ‘Netflix Tax’

Comments

  • Razvan Zamfir

    I might not be an economist, but the argument that “Creators, producers, publishers and distributors no longer reap the majority of the return on their investments.” seems preposterous to me. I don’t believe those investments came with returns set in stone by neither the government nor anyone else.

    Don’t get me wrong, perhaps it’s a good idea to get some funding from Netflix and the sorts, BUT, at least put forth good arguments.

    If a Canadian store loses money because Amazon does free, fast delivery with cheaper prices, should we tax Amazon extra?!

    I think it’s simply companies losing profits trying to lobby a little (thankfully we’re not in USA). This being said, why not put this “Canadian cultural and information content” on Netflix let’s say, Netflix pays for it, Canadians see it and everyone is happy? Likely because they wouldn’t be the ones dictating the terms of the cash flow as in the usual format on TV. As someone who hasn’t watched TV in about 2 years, I’d actually welcome Canadian content on streaming services. There was a police show which popped up, 10-2 I think, and loved it, despite never hearing about it before. That’s a good example of levying the current, modern system instead of crying for losing money sticking with the old.

    • Marshall Davidson

      This about sums it up. The notion we should be paying more in taxes to prop up productions that have a limited appeal or audience is absurd.