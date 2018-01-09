Libratone announces new Track+ wireless in-ear headphones

Denmark-based audio device manufacturer Libratone has announced a brand new pair of wireless in-ear headphones.
Dubbed ‘Track+,’ the new Bluetooth headphones closely resemble many sports audio devices, with a pair of earbuds connected by a neckband.“Our ambition is to provide our customers with sophisticated technical products that offer a smooth user experience that’s synonymous with stylish Danish design, great sound, freedom and ease-of-use,” said Uffe Kjems Hansen, global product management director at Libratone, in a January 9th, 2018 media release.
“The new Track+ wireless in-ear totally fulfills our desire.”The Track+ headphones offer users with four distinct levels of noise cancellation, as well as IPX4 water-resistance.
The headphones come in two colours — ‘stormy black’ and ‘cloudy white’ — and will retail for $199 USD.The Track+ headphones will be available at Libratone.com, Amazon and “select retailers” in early 2018.
