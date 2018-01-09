News
PREVIOUS|

Libratone announces new Track+ wireless in-ear headphones

The headphones are water-resistant and feature four distinct sound profiles

Jan 9, 2018

3:01 AM EST

0 comments

Denmark-based audio device manufacturer Libratone has announced a brand new pair of wireless in-ear headphones.

Dubbed ‘Track+,’ the new Bluetooth headphones closely resemble many sports audio devices, with a pair of earbuds connected by a neckband.“Our ambition is to provide our customers with sophisticated technical products that offer a smooth user experience that’s synonymous with stylish Danish design, great sound, freedom and ease-of-use,” said Uffe Kjems Hansen, global product management director at Libratone, in a January 9th, 2018 media release.

“The new Track+ wireless in-ear totally fulfills our desire.”The Track+ headphones offer users with four distinct levels of noise cancellation, as well as IPX4 water-resistance.

The headphones come in two colours — ‘stormy black’ and ‘cloudy white’ — and will retail for $199 USD.The Track+ headphones will be available at Libratone.com, Amazon and “select retailers” in early 2018.

Related Articles

News

Sep 20, 2017

5:58 PM EST

It seems like you can’t actually turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth through the Control Center in iOS 11

News

Nov 1, 2017

4:10 PM EST

Google announces Fast Pair with Bluetooth devices on Android

News

Oct 26, 2017

1:04 PM EST

With Android 8.1, users can see the battery levels of Bluetooth accessories

Reviews

Oct 22, 2017

4:07 PM EST

Libratone Q Adapt wireless headphones Review: Style and substance

Comments