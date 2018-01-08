Sony shows off new truly wireless, noise cancelling earbuds

News
WF-SP700N

Joining Apple, Samsung and Google (sort of) in the truly wireless earbud market, Sony is back this year with the new WF-SP700N earbuds, the successor to last year’s relatively well-received WF-1000X.

The headphones feature digital noise cancellation and are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance.

WFSP700N

Sony says the headphones feature strong bass performance and battery life that measures in at about three hours, putting the wireless earbud in-line with competing products like the AirPods and Pixel Buds.

The earbuds’ case is capable of two additional charges, lasting a total of nine hours. The WF-SP700N are set to release this spring for $179 USD (about $222 CAD).

Sonys says that Google Assistant integration is set to come to the WF-SP700N earbuds eventually, but hasn’t committed to a specific release date.

Along with its new wireless earbuds, Sony is also launching new WI-SP600N noise cancelling neckbuds that are IPX4 splash-proof. Sony says the headphone’s battery life measures in at six hours. The WI-SP600N earbuds are set to retail for $149 USD (about $185 CAD).

WI_SP500

Finally, Sony also showed off the rather strange looking WI-SP500 headphones, which offer eight hours of battery life and IPX4 water resistance. The wired headphones don’t feature noise cancellation, but come in at a more reasonably priced $79 USD (approximately $98 CAD).

All three of Sony’s 2018 headphone offerings are capable of NFC pairing, which is great if you’re an Android user. What’s strange though, is Sony’s insistence on sticking to a cumbersome, multi-letter/number naming convention for almost all of its headphones.

We’ve reached out to Sony for specific Canadian pricing information regarding all three pairs of headphones.

