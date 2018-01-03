News
LG announces new ‘raspberry rose’ V30

Jan 3, 2018

8:40 AM EST

Raspberry Rose V30

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, LG is introducing a new ‘raspberry rose’ V30 smartphone.

Announced this morning ahead of CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, LG says the new colour is aimed at fashion-conscious smartphone users. Besides the new exterior, however, it’s the same V30 the company launched part way through 2017.

LG V30 in raspberry rose, front and back

Unfortunately, Canadian consumers hoping to find a phone with a dash of colour will be disappointed.

Another view of the raspberry rose V30

According to LG, the raspberry rose V30 will launch in South Korea, before making its way to “key” European and Asian markets; the company currently does not have plans to bring the colour to North American markets. As such, in Canada consumers will have to say content with the ‘cloud silver’ variant that has been available since launch.

Source: LG

Comments

  • basesloadedwalk

    This is one thing that really irritates me about the phone market in Canada. We are always stuck with only the boring black, white or silver options for phones. This needs to change.

    • St. Misery

      It’s because most phones sold in Canada are sold through carriers. They don’t need to stock a rainbow of colours of 1 phone when most customers are content with black or silver. It costs them more and carriers more risk to release more colour variants, as they could become stuck with piles of unwanted inventory and have to heavily discount. Obviously none of this applies to iPhones as they seem to have no trouble moving those.

    • basesloadedwalk

      I realize that most phones are sold through the carriers, though I believe that will change a little bit now that unlocked phones are mandated. But the carriers should cater the the wants of it’s customers better. I’m sure those phones that go unsold can be returned to the manufactures, and even if they can’t, they should have a limited selection of different colors in the warehouse that can be ordered on request.

    • Roger

      I agree. People who are willing to wait after ordering should be able to get their hands on these ‘exclusive’ colours.

  • southerndinner

    Holy hell that’s ugly