The Pixel C has been removed from the Canadian Google Store

It looks like it’s time to pour one out for the Pixel C.
The Pixel C, Google’s unique, relatively well-received tablet experiment, never really took off, in part because its price tag was so astronomically high, coming in at about $800 CAD (when not discounted, which it often was).
Still, it’s arguably the best Android tablet to ever be be released. Now, however, it looks like Google has removed the Pixel C from the Canadian and U.S. Google Store.
Given the company’s track record, it’s possible Google could support the Pixel C with additional security patches for the next year or so, though there’s no way to know for sure.
From a broader perspective, this could also mark the end of Google’s interest in Android tablets. While some manufacturers still dabble in the Android tablet space, with Samsung being the most notable example, it’s been a long time since Google’s mobile OS was optimized for larger devices, with the last major tablet updates coming with Android Marshmallow — especially in the face of Apple’s iOS 11 and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.
That said, Google did recently bring Google Assistant to tablets running Android 7.0 Nougat, along with smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop.
Via: Android Police
