Telecom reseller Distributel acquires ‘selected assets’ of Toronto-based TNW

Canadian telecom reseller Distributel is expanding its business once again.
In an October 11th, 2017 media release, the Ottawa-based telecom company announced that it had acquired the Navigata-Westel division of Toronto-based TNW.
The new division will function as Navigata Communications Limited — a wholly owned subsidiary of Distributel.
“Distributel is focused on consolidation in order to create a strong, competitive telecom choice for all Canadians,” said Matt Stein, CEO of Distributel, in the same release. “The acquisition of selected assets of TNW is critical, because it gives Distributel a substantial presence in western Canada and new west coast network assets.”
According to the media release, Distributel closed the deal on September 28th, 2017.
“This asset acquisition is good news for TNS customers,” said Stein, in the same release. “With the strength of the Distributel organization, we will provide much-needed stability to ensure the continuation of operations and will invest the financial and human resources to grow the newly combined business.”
The acquisition of parts of TNW’s business serves as yet another example of Distributel expanding its network and business. The company acquired Acanac in 2011, as well as Yak Communications in September 2016.
Source: CNW
