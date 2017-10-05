Here are all the USB-C headphones that are compatible with the Pixel 2

Similar to an increasing number of Android smartphones such as the HTC U11 and Moto Z, as well as the iPhone 7 and 8, Google’s new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL do not feature a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.
As part of Google’s new ‘Made for Google’ device program, the tech giant has released specific headphones that are compatible with its Pixel 2 headphones via a post on Google Groups by a company employee.
Of course, if you want to avoid the controversial mess that USB-C has become altogether, you could always stick with your standard 3.5mm headphones and use the included adapter.
Below are the headphones currently set to be compatible with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
- Google Pixel Buds
- Libratone QAdapt In-Ear USB-C – Storm/Cloud
- Libratone QAdapt Over-Ear BT – Storm/Cloud
- AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular MFG1 Preset (USB-C)
- AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular MFG2 Preset (USB-C)
- AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular MFG3 Preset (USB-C)
- AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular MFG4 Preset (USB-C)
- AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular MFG5 Preset (USB-C)
- AiAiAi H60 – Bluetooth headband MFG
- AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular Wireless MFG6 Preset (Bluetooth)
- AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular Wireless MFG7 Preset (Bluetooth)
- AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular Wireless MFG8 Preset (Bluetooth)
- Monster Clarity HD™ On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – Black/Gunmetal/Red
- Monster Elements Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Rose Gold/Black Platinum/Black Slate
- Monster Elements Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Rose Gold/Black Platinum/Black Slate
- Master & Dynamic ME05 Earphones brass with black chrome finish (USB-C)
- Master & Dynamic ME05 Earphones brass with Palladium finish (USB-C)
- Master & Dynamic MH30 Earphones Black Or Silver (USB-C)
- Master & Dynamic MH40 Earphones Black Or Silver (USB-C)
- Master & Dynamic MH50 Earphones Black Or Silver (USB-C/Bluetooth)
It’s worth pointing out that if you don’t see your USB-C headphones of choice on this list, the Pixel 2 is compatible with any audio device that supports digital audio.
Below is an excerpt from Google’s official post on the subject.
We want to provide a little more information about headphone options for the Pixel 2. The Pixel 2 still comes with a headphone jack but we have moved to USB-C, a standard that is becoming commonplace in the best phones and laptops of today. Moving to the USB-C audio port with Pixel 2 allows us to provide a better audio and digital experience, as we move towards a bezel-less future.
We realize that some of you might be looking for USB-C headphones, and we want to provide some guidance around headphone compatibility with Pixel 2 devices. The main thing to keep in mind is that Pixel 2 devices are compatible with USB-C headphones that support digital audio.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
Comments