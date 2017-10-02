LG Q6 is now available in Canada

LG’s Q6, the company’s mid-range offering, is now available in Canada.
The Q6 is available for zero down on each of the following carriers: Bell, Telus, Freedom Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Koodo and Vidéotron. Outright, however, prices vary from carrier to carrier, Bell and Virgin Mobile are selling the device for $449 CAD, Telus and Koodo for $410, Freedom Mobile for $440 and Vidéotron for $419.
The Q6 looks similar to the G6 with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution ‘FullVision Display’ that features an 18:9 aspect ratio.
The Q6 also has a 13-megapixel, f/2.2 rear facing camera with autofocus and LED flash and a 100-degree 5 -megapixel selfie shooter with the same aperture.
Out of the box, the Q6 runs Android Nougat 7.1.1 on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone also features a 3,000mAh battery.
The LG Q6 is available in black and platinum, though colour options may be limited by carrier.
