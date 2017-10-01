Here are new horror-themed films and shows you can stream this October

With Halloween and Friday the 13th coming in October, we’re highlighting all new scary shows being added to Canadian streaming services this month.
Netflix
While Netflix already has a large assortment of frightening shows available for its viewers, here are some new shows and films in time for Halloween.
- Ghost Patrol (October 1st)
- 13 Demons (October 3rd)
- Cult of Chucky (October 3rd)
- Goosebumps (October 11th)
- Supernatural season 12 (October 13th)
- Slasher 2: Guilty Party (October 15th)
- Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter (October 26th)
- Friday the 13th: Part 5: A New Beginning (October 26th)
- Friday the 13th Part 6: Jason Lives (October 26th)
- Friday the 13th Party 7: The New Blood (October 26th)
- Strange Things 2 (October 27th)
Amazon Prime Video
While Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have as many new options as the other two streaming service, what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality.
Lore, an upcoming anthology series uncovers how many horror legends, such as vampires, werewolves and body snatchers actually have tidbits of truth to them.
The series starts streaming on October 13th.
Shudder
Shudder, AMC’s horror-themed streaming service, also offers variety of movies that are set to premiere this month.
- Seoul Station (October 5th)
- Suburban Gothic (October 9th)
- Uncle John (October 9th)
- Can’t Take it Back (October 12th)
- Escape from Tomorrow (October 16th)
- Lace Crater (October 23rd)
- The Corpse of Anna Fritz
- Found Footage 3D (October 26th)
- Spookers (October 26th)
- Best Worst Movie (October 30th)
- Sennentunshi: Curse of the Alps (October 30th)
CraveTV
CraveTV isn’t providing very many new shows or films to watch unfortunately, however here are some new documentaries hitting the service that have a supernatural theme to them.
- Salem: season 3 (October 6th)
- Demon Exorcist (October 6th)
- Mystery of the Alaskan Mummies (October 6th)
- Werewolves: The Dark Survivors (October 6th)
- Teen Wolf: season 6, episodes 11-20 (October 13th)
Comments