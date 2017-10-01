Here are new horror-themed films and shows you can stream this October

Resources
With Halloween and Friday the 13th coming in October, we’re highlighting all new scary shows being added to Canadian streaming services this month.

Netflix

While Netflix already has a large assortment of frightening shows available for its viewers, here are some new shows and films in time for Halloween.

Amazon Prime Video

While Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have as many new options as the other two streaming service, what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality.

Lore, an upcoming anthology series uncovers how many horror legends, such as vampires, werewolves and body snatchers actually have tidbits of truth to them.

The series starts streaming on October 13th.

Shudder

Shudder, AMC’s horror-themed streaming service, also offers variety of movies that are set to premiere this month.

CraveTV

CraveTV isn’t providing very many new shows or films to watch unfortunately, however here are some new documentaries hitting the service that have a supernatural theme to them.

