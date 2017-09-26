News
Apple rolls out iOS 11.0.1, includes bug fixes and improvements

Sep 26, 2017

3:45 PM EDT

iOS 11 control centre

Apple has confirmed that iOS 11.0.1 is now available, following the public rollout of iOS 11 last week. According to Apple, the latest version of its new mobile operating system “includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone and iPad,” although specific changes weren’t identified.

However, Apple says it has now fixed an Exchange server bug that prevented many users from sending e-mails hosted by Outlook.com, Office 365, or certain Exchange Server 2016 configurations. Users previously reported receiving an error message saying, “Cannot Send Mail. The message was rejected by the server.”

