Instagram has now reached 800 million monthly users

Instagram has announced that it has reached 800 million monthly active users (MAU), having previously hit 700 million MAU in April.
The news comes by way of Carolyn Everson, vice president of global marketing solutions at Instagram parent company Facebook, who spoke at the ongoing ‘Advertising Week’ event in New York City.
Everson also said that users spend 80 percent more time watching videos on Instagram than last year, while four times as many videos are being created every day on the social media platform compared to last 2016.
Recently, Instagram also hit a milestone with its Stories platform, which reached 250 million daily users in June. The feature allows users share short videos that remain visible for 24 hours, similar to how Snapchat works.
Facebook, meanwhile, hit 2 billion MAU back in June — 23 million of which come from Canada.
Via: CNBC
