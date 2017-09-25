News
PREVIOUS|

Instagram has now reached 800 million monthly users

Sep 25, 2017

12:24 PM EDT

1 comments

Instagram app on iPhone

Instagram has announced that it has reached 800 million monthly active users (MAU), having previously hit 700 million MAU in April.

The news comes by way of Carolyn Everson, vice president of global marketing solutions at Instagram parent company Facebook, who spoke at the ongoing ‘Advertising Week’ event in New York City.

Everson also said that users spend 80 percent more time watching videos on Instagram than last year,  while four times as many videos are being created every day on the social media platform compared to last 2016.

Recently, Instagram also hit a milestone with its Stories platform, which reached 250 million daily users in June. The feature allows users share short videos that remain visible for 24 hours, similar to how Snapchat works.

Facebook, meanwhile, hit 2 billion MAU back in June 23 million of which come from Canada.

Via: CNBC

Related Articles

News

Sep 21, 2017

5:09 PM EDT

You can now use face filters while livestreaming on Instagram

News

Sep 4, 2017

11:26 AM EDT

Sorry students, the Toronto District School Board’s Wi-Fi network still won’t let you access ...

News

Sep 13, 2017

8:06 AM EDT

Instagram Stories can now be sent to friends in Direct

Comments