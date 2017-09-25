Super Mario Run update adds Princess Peach, new world and game mode

Nintendo’s Super Mario Run is set to get a much-needed update on Friday, September 29th that includes a new character and a variety of other features.
As the below tweet indicates, Princess Daisy of Sarasaland will be joining the lineup of playable characters in the Mario-themed game. Additionally, Nintendo will add a new world called, World Star — not to be confused with World Star Hip Hop — and a new a Remix 10 mode.
Remix 10 shakes up the different sections of levels which already exist in the Super Mario Run, with the level changing following each subsequent attempt.
A new #SuperMarioRun update arrives 29/09, including a new world, new mode, new playable character, and more! pic.twitter.com/JevstvBtr7
Other updates include the ability to listen to your own music while playing Super Mario Run, which amusingly gives Mario and the game’s other playable characters, a pair of in-game headphones.
Lastly the game will be discounted by half, meaning all six worlds are set to cost approximately $6.99 CAD across both iOS and Android, from September 29th to October 12th.
