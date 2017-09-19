tvOS 11 is now available for download

Apple’s tvOS 11 is now publicly available, bringing with it new automatic light/dark appearance settings, home screen syncing options, various background modes and notification support.
It also allows for automatic pairing between AirPods and Apple TVs. With tvOS 11, a new speaker option will automatically appear on Apple TVs with iCloud accounts connected to AirPods. Previously, the earbuds would only automatically pair with iPads, Macs and Apple Watches associated with the same iCloud account
Additionally, Apple’s TV app is now available in Canada. Customers can use the service to aggregate iTunes, subscription service and freely available content in one place.
That news came at Apple’s recent iPhone X event, along with the announcement of Apple TV 4K, which is a significant hardware upgrade over its predecessor, with a three-core A10X Fusion processor.
Comments