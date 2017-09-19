Huawei Mate 10 render reveals slim bezels

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked an image of the alleged Huawei Mate 10 in the wild.
The device looks very similar to the Huawei Mate 9, though the bottom bezel appears to be smaller and is missing the Huawei logo. It’s not the almost completely bezel-less look of the Essential Phone and the iPhone X, but its bezels are very thin.
Here's Mate 10 in the wild, via tip. pic.twitter.com/yFzIVoxokH
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 19, 2017
Huawei is calling its upcoming device the “real AI phone,” a jab at Apple’s iPhone X.
The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to stock the Kirin 970, reportedly the fastest processor with 1.2Gbps downlink speeds, which comes with its own Neural Proccessing Unit (NPU) that will help with the smartphone’s artificial intelligence — especially when it comes to learning its user’s face.
The Huawei Mate 10 is reported to feature a 6-inch, 2:1 ratio display, with a 2,160 x 1080 resolution and a dual-lens front-facing camera, in partnership with Leica like on its the P10. It will also reportedly have 3D face recognition technology like the iPhone X.
Huawei’s Mate series of smartphones are not widely available in Canada, though anyone interested can purchase them outright on Amazon.ca. Huawei will unveil the Mate 10 on October 16th.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments