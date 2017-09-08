SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 137: The Freedom to buy a $1,400 iPhone 8

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Sameer Chhabra, and Patrick O’Rourke do their best to predict what will be unveiled at Apple’s upcoming event.
Apple’s iPhone 8 keynote is coming up soon on September 12th, so the team sits down and does their best to predict all the announcements they expect to see at the keynote. It’s anticipated that there will be a few new iPhones, a 4K Apple TV set-top box, and possibly a new LTE Apple Watch as well.
This week also marks a SyrupCast milestone — our first audio listener question! Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Sameer Chhabra, and Patrick O’Rourke
Total runtime: 45:00
Apple predictions: 1:30
Listener questions: 27:30
Shoutouts: 40:10
Sameer’s shoutout goes to Sabarish Gnanamoorthy. Rose is talking about Harman’s CEO throwing shade. Patrick, during the #SwitchMinute, gives a shoutout to his brand new neon yellow joy-cons. Finally, Igor’s shoutout goes to Rose because this week is her birthday!
