Disney turns to AR to tease new Star Wars: The Last Jedi character

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still a few months away, but thanks to a three-day marketing rollout of toys, those that want to get a sneak peek at the upcoming movie can get a look at one of its new characters.
Ahead of The Last Jedi’s December release, Disney is holding a global event called Force Friday II that will feature an augmented reality (AR) treasure hunt called ‘Find the Force.’
Those who are interested in participating in the event can download the Star Wars app and go into one of 20,000 participating locations in 30 countries.
In Canada, users snap photos of the Find the Force symbol at Best Buy, Hudson Bay Company, Toys “R” Us and Walmart retail locations. Finding the symbol will result in discovering characters like Admiral Ackbar or the new Last Jedi character.
“Star Wars has always championed new technology, and we are excited that augmented reality will allow fans to experience the universe in a whole new way,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement.
The event will run from September 1st to the 3rd. Participants can find a total of 15 AR characters.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be in theaters December 15th.
You can download the Star Wars app on iOS or Android.
Source: Star Wars
Comments