Nearly half of iPhone owners undeterred by rumoured high cost of iPhone 8, says survey

Aug 24, 2017

2:56 PM EDT

9 comments

iPhone 7 Plus back

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 smartphone is rumoured to be quite pricey, potentially costing upwards of $1,000 in North America.

However, a new survey is suggesting that iPhone owners won’t be put off by the high cost of entry and will still buy another iPhone model.

In a survey of over 2,000 U.S. consumers, marketing firm Fluent found that only five percent of iPhone owners expect to get a Samsung phone as their next smartphone purchase. Furthermore, Fluent’s survey suggested that iPhone owners have the most loyalty of any smartphone brand, with 79 percent reporting that they plan to buy another iPhone model as their next phone.

Specifically, Fluent says that 40 percent of iPhone owners said they will upgrade to the iPhone 8. Interestingly, while two-thirds of respondents said that $1,000+ was too expensive for the iPhone 8, 70 percent of people nonetheless said they still wouldn’t consider another brand.

In related news, the iPhone 8’s display may have been leaked earlier in August, showing a “bezel-less” screen similar to what is found on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Via: 9to5 Mac 



  • xunit94 .

    cause they’re mostly all brain dead sheep

  • Alex

    well, a lot of iphone users i know of tend to have money to spend… Also, most people get iphones with contracts, so they usually dont have to pay over 1k for the phone. But the brand is solid, and phones work pretty consistently as long as you dont mess it up. My iphone 4s is still holding up, so, can’t really say much bad about their phones. I do miss my Motorola Atrix though. Despite its completely out of date now, i like that phone for being BEASTLY durable. can drop it on cement floor or marble floor non stop without case, and it doesn’t break..

  • bigshynepo

    Has price ever been a determining factor for hardcore Apple fans?

    • Alex

      no… but its an awkard feeling knowing for the same price as an iphone, i can get an ipad pro, or a macbook, or imac… lol

    • bigshynepo

      Oh yes, there is certainly something to be said for the margins Apple decides to make on it’s various product lines. I can only imagine what kind of wild pricing we’ll see on their ‘Homepod’ thing up in Canada. $499 I’m thinking?

  • Salinger

    Wasn’t it only a week or so ago there was another survey that said only 18% of current iPhone users were considering the iPhone 8 due to its high cost?

    It’s hard to put stock in either survey when the results are so vastly different.

  • Jon Duke

    It is true that Apple users mostly stay loyal. You know why? Because everytime anyone compares Apple products to another product, they pick one (like Samsung, for example) and they say people don’t upgrade to new Samsung so Apple has more loyalty. That’s a very dumb thing to do.

    I’ve owned phones from LG, Nexus(Google), HTC, Samsung… I am loyal to Android. Not a brand. I still stay in the same ecosystem. If you compare apples with apples (pun intended) then people are extremely loyal to Android, as much as Apple users are loyal to Apple.

    It’s like saying:” Look, people stay more loyal to Mac than HP laptops. Yeah… but they stay on Windows regardless of the brand.

    • It’s Me

      That’s pretty insightful.

      Similarly, back in the 90s people said Apple users were “loyal to the brand”. Same genius comments like “because they are sheep”. Yet as soon as there were mac clones, people flocked to them. Why? Because while people do like the brand, they were most loyal to the platform. As soon as they could use the platform from a lower priced vendor, they did so. Because it’s the platform.

  • vn33

    “70 percent of people nonetheless said they still wouldn’t consider another brand”

    That’s the brand loyalty worthy of envy for any company!!