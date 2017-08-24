Nearly half of iPhone owners undeterred by rumoured high cost of iPhone 8, says survey

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 smartphone is rumoured to be quite pricey, potentially costing upwards of $1,000 in North America.
However, a new survey is suggesting that iPhone owners won’t be put off by the high cost of entry and will still buy another iPhone model.
In a survey of over 2,000 U.S. consumers, marketing firm Fluent found that only five percent of iPhone owners expect to get a Samsung phone as their next smartphone purchase. Furthermore, Fluent’s survey suggested that iPhone owners have the most loyalty of any smartphone brand, with 79 percent reporting that they plan to buy another iPhone model as their next phone.
Specifically, Fluent says that 40 percent of iPhone owners said they will upgrade to the iPhone 8. Interestingly, while two-thirds of respondents said that $1,000+ was too expensive for the iPhone 8, 70 percent of people nonetheless said they still wouldn’t consider another brand.
In related news, the iPhone 8’s display may have been leaked earlier in August, showing a “bezel-less” screen similar to what is found on the Samsung Galaxy S8.
Via: 9to5 Mac
