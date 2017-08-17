Resources
BellMTS goes after Rogers and Fido customers with $100 port-in credit

Aug 17, 2017

9:26 AM EDT

3 comments

bellmts

Bell’s newly acquired Manitoba regional brand, BellMTS, is going after Rogers and Fido wireless customers in the province with a $100 credit.

Rogers and Fido customers will receive the credit within their next few bill cycles after porting over their number to BellMTS. Currently, Rogers offers bring-your-own-phone plans that range from $50 for 2.5GB of data to $80 for 15GB, both with unlimited nationwide calling.

Fido’s only Pulse plan in the province — which includes perks like Spotify and five free hours of data usage — offers 5GB for $48 per month.

BellMTS, meanwhile, offers 2GB of Canada-wide data and unlimited Manitoba-wide calling for $60 or flat-rate Manitoba-wide data and unlimited Canada-wide calling for $85 per month.

Source: BellMTS

Comments

  • Anonymous Agent

    Only way Bell would entice me to switch away from my current carrier is if they offered Unlimited data plan with unlimited north American calling. Unlimited global text and picture messaging with voicemail and caller ID included for $50 bucks per month which i currently pay and get from my current carrier. Other than that then I’m not interested nor would switch for anything less or more expensive.

  • vn33

    So Bell actually has two data plan .. one of which limits data to in-province?
    Not sure how they can entice people away from Rogers and Fido with only $100 when their plans are not just competitive enough.