Business
PREVIOUS

CIBC rebrands PC Financial to Simplii Financial following end of partnership [Update]

PC Financial customers will be mostly unaffected by the rebranding

Aug 16, 2017

12:04 PM EDT

10 comments

CIBC Mobile Banking app icon on iOS

The Loblaw Group and CIBC have announced an end to their PC Financial banking partnership.

In a media release, CIBC — the smallest of Canada’s big five banks — announced that it’s parting ways with Loblaw, and buying and rebranding PC Financial to Simplii Financial.

Former PC Financial customers will retain their bank accounts, loyalty points, as well as their Mastercards, but will receive new debit cards between November 1st 2017 and April 13th, 2018.

Customers will only continue to earn PC Financial points until October 31st, 2017, though they can still redeem their existing points after that date.

Additionally, CIBC said there will be no changes to the terms and conditions of mortgages issued by PC Financial.

CIBC will also be phasing out its bank machines from Loblaw locations between November 1st, 2017 and March 31st, 2018, but Simplii customers will still be able to access CIBC bank machines free of charge.

However, CIBC stated that “withdrawal fees will apply at any new in-store bank machines, and you will be notified of a fee at the machine.”

Former PC Financial customers will still be able to access their accounts over the phone, online, and through the PC Financial mobile app.

There’s no word yet on when the PC Financial app will also be rebranded to Simplii Financial.

“This is an exciting step as we continue to build a leading, client-focused direct banking offer,” said Milk Boluch, executive vice president of direct banking, innovation, and payments at CIBC, in the August 16th, 2017 media release.

CIBC said that it expects to incur approximately $100 million CAD in charges in its next quarterly earnings, as a result of this deal.

CIBC and Loblaw Companies Limited — the parent company behind brands like President’s Choice, No Name, and Joe Fresh — began the PC Financial partnership 21-years-ago.

Along with ING Direct Canada — a subsidiary of the Dutch financial corporation ING Group — PC Financial represented one of Canada’s only two direct banking options.

However, ING Direct was swallowed up and rebranded as Tangerine by ScotiaBank — Canada’s third-largest bank — in 2012.

With the end of PC Financial’s partnership with CIBC, both of Canada’s only direct banking options have been co-opted by one of the big five banks.

“First and foremost, we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for our clients,” said Boluch, in the same release. “We look forward to a seamless transition as we continue providing great service to our clients through Simplii.”

Source: CNW, PC Financial

Update 16/08/17: Article updated to reflect that Simplii Financial customers will be charged a withdrawal fee at new in-store bank machines.

Related Articles

News

Aug 9, 2017

9:02 PM EDT

Rez Infinite now available on PC with VR support for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift

News

Jun 2, 2017

11:08 AM EDT

CIBC customers can now check their credit scores for free without penalty

News

Dec 22, 2016

3:18 PM EDT

Steam’s 2016 Winter Sale is now live with thousands of PC games discounted until Jan. 2

News

Jul 10, 2017

6:16 PM EDT

CIBC’s upcoming Travel Tools mobile banking feature wants to help you make smart financial ...

Comments

  • Pingback: CIBC rebrands PC Financial to Simplii Financial following end of partnership | Daily Update()

  • rPacific

    PCF has been my go to banking service since they opened. I’ve had great service, no service fees for anything ever, in fact I have had hundreds of dollars back in PC points used to buy products at their stores. Unfortunately, I think those days may now be gone. CIBC along with all the other big banks salivate on nickel and diming their customers to death.

    • Balls

      Same here. The article says that access to CIBC banks is free of charge (whatever that means), but in the email I received from PC/CIBC we (PC financial customers) now have to pay a fee to withdrawal money from CIBC machines from now on. NO THANKS.

    • Russ

      I don’t think there’s a fee for CIBC, but the email is a bit confusing.

      “Accessing your banking: You will continue to have free access to over 3,400 bank machines across the CIBC network, and enjoy the convenience of 24/7 banking over the phone at 1‑888‑723‑8881, online, and through the mobile app.”

      “Bank Machines: Between N‌ovember 1, 2017 and M‌arch 31, 2018, CIBC-operated bank machines in Loblaw locations will be removed in phases. As a CIBC banking customer, withdrawal fees will apply at any new in-store bank machines, and you will be notified of a fee at the machine. As always, you can continue to access the CIBC network of bank machines free of charge.”

      I think what this means is that we’ll be charged fees at bank machines that get installed in Loblaws stores AFTER CIBC removes their machines. It’s not worded very well.

  • alexb88

    Really? Simplii? Did they run this by a focus group of 13 year olds?

  • alexb88

    “both of Canada’s only direct banking options have been co-opted by one of the big five banks.”

    There are more than just two direct banks in Canada. There is Alterna Bank and Motive Financial for example.

    • deltatux

      Was about to post this but you beat me to the punch. Both Alterna & Motive offer better rates & arguably larger ATM network thanks to The Exchange network.

      There are also other options like credit unions who offer no-fee chequing accounts with branch access. In Ontario, there’s DUCA for instance that offers no-fee chequing that includes branch transactions for free.

  • ciderrules

    So will we see Apple Pay on Simplii now?

  • flower_petals

    I loved this point program. So many free groceries. I’m sad lol

  • Pingback: CIBC rebrands PC Financial to Simplii Financial following end of partnership – High Tech Newz()