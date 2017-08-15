Resources
Anker PowerCore 20100 portable battery charger now only $64 CAD

Aug 15, 2017

9:09 AM EDT

In a recent poll, 11.2 percent of MobileSyrup readers stated they only get between 6 to 10 hours of battery usage during the day. Of course, this depends on your smartphone and what you are using your device for.

If you have an iPhone or iPad with a lightning port and want to extend your battery, then Anker might have some accessories for you. The company recently unveiled its new logo and seems to be offering up a few good discounts to Canadians.

In addition, for those devices that have a USB Type-C port, this PowerCore 20100 could be something to consider as it comes packed with a 20100 mAh battery. Anker has discounted this accessory by 22 percent on its Canadian store. Usually at $81.99, the PowerCore 20100 is now $63.99.

Source: Amazon

